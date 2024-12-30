Punjab: Farm unions huddle as SC deadline on Dallewal ends

A day before the Supreme Court’s deadline to shift Jagjit Singh Dallewal to a hospital, the farmer leader doubled down on his protest, calling for reinforcements at the Khanauri border while refusing medical attention on the 35th day of his fast-unto-death. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal during his hunger strike at the Khanauri Border in Sangrur district of Punjab. (PTI File)

“We will not allow the morcha to be taken. Either we will win, or we will lay down our lives for this cause,” Dallewal said in a statement to supporters, warning that government forces were being mobilised.

“A large force has already been stationed in Patran. I urge everyone who participated in the Punjab Bandh, along with the people of Haryana, to come to the Khanauri Border in full strength,” Dallewal said in a brief statement.

Meanwhile, the health of the veteran leader is deteriorating under the strain of the ongoing fast. Tejvir Singh, a protester at the site, said Dallewal’s health had worsened in the past two days, with the leader unable to take water.

On Monday, former additional director general of police (ADGP) Jaskaran Singh, who has been holding parleys with farmers, again met Dallewal at the Khanauri protest site to convince him to take medical aid.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the retired Punjab Police officer said a team of government doctors collected Dallewal’s blood samples for conducting various tests, which are done twice a week.

“We have made the effort to convince the fasting leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal on Monday too. But he didn’t budge. However, he gave his blood samples, and allowed medical examination by the government doctors,” Jaskaran said. Replying to a question, he said Dallewal is weak, but “he is stable”.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Monday said in a democratic set-up, farmers can hold agitation in a peaceful manner.

He said their fight is not against the Punjab or Haryana government, but their demands pertain to the Centre. “Punjab government will have to stand with three crore Punjabis. They should not attempt to conduct an (eviction) operation at the Khanauri border by taking excuse of the court,” Pandher said.

Dallewal, in a video message, also added: “When we started this agitation, we believed we could protest in Gandhian way and we adopted the Satyagraha method...but this government (Centre) rather than listening to our voice is trying to crush our agitation”.

Senior Punjab government officials said that they made every effort to convince the fasting leader but haven’t succeeded.

The Supreme Court would on December 31 examine the Punjab government’s measures to provide treatment to the ailing farmer leader.

7k police force mobilised

Meanwhile, a heavy police force has been mobilised to the districts of Sangrur and Patiala adjoining the protest site.

As per reports, around 7,000 police personnel from various districts have been mobilised in surrounding and adjoining districts for any police action, if required.

Water cannons, anti-riot vehicles and ambulances have been stationed at Patran town, which is a few kilometres away from the protest site, while police personnel have been stationed at Patiala police lines.

Police officials, pleading anonymity, however, maintained that there was no plan to either forcefully shift the fasting leader or provide medical aid.

Meanwhile, the number of farmers at the protest site has started to swell amid the reports of the mobilisation of the police force.

Farmer leader Kaka Singh Kotra said the farmers won’t let the Punjab government shift Dallewal to a hospital.

“To comply with Supreme Court orders, the Punjab government might attempt to shift Dallewal to a hospital. We have increased our vigil, and we won’t let Punjab Police take away Dallewal from the protest site at any cost,” Kotra said.

The farmers have been protesting at the Punjab-Haryana border at Khanauri and Shambhu border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 to press the Centre for several demands, including a legal guarantee to a minimum support price for crops.

A “jatha” (group) of 101 farmers attempted to march to Delhi on foot three times between December 6 and 14 but were stopped by security personnel from Haryana.