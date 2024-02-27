Punjab farmer neither arrested nor detained, Haryana tells HC

The Haryana government on Monday told Punjab and Haryana high court that Haryana Police neither arrested nor detained alleged Sangrur-based detenue, Preetpal Singh, from the Punjab-Haryana border at Khanauri where farmers are camping to raise their demand for MSP on February 21. The Haryana government told Punjab and Haryana HC that police neither arrested nor detained Sangrur’s Preetpal Singh. (HT File)

The youth, who was found in the fields adjoining the barricades installed at the borders, was severely injured. Considering his health condition he was immediately sent to Civil Hospital, Jind, and thereafter to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, from where he has been shifted to PGIMER, Chandigarh, the affidavit filed by Jind senior superintendent of police Sumit Kumar stated.

The affidavit came in response to the February 23 petition of his father Davinder Singh, who had alleged that his son Preetpal was in illegal custody of the Haryana Police. The plea claimed his son was picked up by the Haryana police who entered Punjab’s territory on the February 21 afternoon.

The court has deferred hearing for February 28 as the Haryana government failed to produce Preetpal’s medical report. The counsel for Haryana government told the court that the report could not be produced as the exact order of the court’s February 23 proceedings was not uploaded on the website.

The petitioner’s counsel requested to expand the scope of the petition to determine Haryana’s action and grant of compensation. The court deferred hearing for February 28, giving the petitioner time to submit his arguments.

Haryana Police did

not enter Punjab: SSP

According to the police affidavit, protesting farmers had on February 21 tried to break past barricading around noon. They were camping inside Haryana, around 500m away from the barricades and had thus formed an unlawful assembly in view of imposition of section 144.

Police and central forces had been surrounded by protesters, who burnt stubble mixed with chilli powder and attacked on-ground personnel, injuring 15 personnel, the affidavit said. Taking stock of the situation, the duty magistrate ordered the use of force to disperse the protesters, it added.

Preetpal was found injured in the fields after crowds were dispersed, the affidavit said, adding that he was not arrested and the Haryana Police personnel did not enter Punjab. Preetapal was shifted to a hospital and was accompanied by a person from his village, the affidavit added,