Punjab: Farmers to hold 3 rallies in Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Jan 21, 2025 10:53 PM IST

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the rallies will be organised at Jandiala Guru (January 23), Kathunangal (January 24) and Chamiari village (January 25) to intensify the stir and press the Centre to accept farmers’ demands

To mobilise support for the proposed tractor rally to be taken out by the farmer unions on January 26 and a march to the Shambhu border on January 29, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) on Tuesday announced to hod three rallies in Amritsar district.

For January 29 rally, hundreds of tractor-trailers will leave for the Shambhu border to join the stir. (HT File)
For January 29 rally, hundreds of tractor-trailers will leave for the Shambhu border to join the stir. (HT File)

Addressing a press conference at Jandiala Guru, KMSC leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the rallies will be organised at Jandiala Guru (January 23), Kathunangal (January 24) and Chamiari village (January 25) to intensify the stir and press the Centre to accept farmers’ demands, including legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP).

“For January 29 rally, hundreds of tractor-trailers will leave for the Shambhu border to join the stir being undertaken there Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political).” said Pandher.

