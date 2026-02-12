Punjab FC name 27-member squad for ISL 2025-26 season

Punjab FC have announced a 27-member squad for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season, marking their third campaign in India’s top-tier competition. L - R - Dani Ramirez, Panagiotis Dilmperis (Head Coach), Nikhil Prabhu (Captain), Muhammad Suhail F. (HT Photo)

The Shers will begin their season against Jamshedpur FC on February 21 in Jamshedpur, with their first home fixture scheduled for March 9 against NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. Blending a strong domestic core with key foreign reinforcements, Punjab FC head into the new season with a balanced squad focused on competitiveness and youth development.

Head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis, who enters his second season with the club, has retained much of last year’s core group that featured in the ISL, the Durand Cup and the AIFF Super Cup. The foreign contingent includes Dani Ramirez, Samir Zeljkovic, Nsungusi Jnr Effiong, Bede Amarachi Osuji and Pablo Renan Dos Santos, adding experience and depth across key positions. The squad also features seven academy graduates, underlining the club’s continued emphasis on nurturing young talent.

Arshdeep Singh bolsters the goalkeeping unit alongside Muheet Shabir and Ayush Deshwal. The defensive line offers solidity and versatility, while the midfield combines creativity with work rate. In attack, Effiong and Osuji will spearhead the frontline, supported by a group of promising young forwards. With a well-rounded squad and an experienced coaching staff, Punjab FC will aim to make a strong impact this season.

Punjab FC squad:

Goalkeepers: Arshdeep Singh, Muheet Shabir, Ayush Deshwal

Defenders: Bijoy Varghese, Muhammed Uvais Moyikkal, Pramveer Singh, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Pablo Renan Dos Santos, Likmabam Rakesh Meitei, Nongmaikapam Suresh Meitei, Leon Augustine, Thoungamba Singh Usham

Midfielders: Dani Ramirez, Samir Zeljkovic, Vinit Rai, Princeton Rebello, Ricky John Shabong, Manglenthang Kipgen, Naravi Nikhil Jayantha Prabhu, Singamayum Shami

Forwards: Nsungusi Jnr Effiong, Bede Amarachi Osuji, Ninthoinganba Meetei Khumanthem, Muhammad Suhail F, Bikash Singh Sagolsem, Vishal Yadav, Ranjeet Singh Pandre