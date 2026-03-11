Punjab: Fire guts electrical appliance godown in Sangrur

A fire erupted at an electrical appliance godown on Uppli Road, Sangrur, damaging goods worth crores, officials said on Tuesday. DSP Sukhdev Singh said that the owner estimated losses running into crores. At the time of filing the report, the blaze hadn’t been contained. (HT photo)

Sangrur deputy superintendent of police Sukhdev Singh said that the incident occurred around 3 pm at the godown owned by one Joginderpal Goyal.

The DSP said that the owner estimated losses running into crores. At the time of filing the report, the blaze hadn’t been contained.

“Initial probe suggests the cause of the fire appears to be a short circuit, as the godown was locked. Further details will be known after a proper assessment. No one sustained injuries in the fire,” he said. Fire brigade teams from Sangrur, Dhuri and Sunam were rushed to the spot to contain the blaze.