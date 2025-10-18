Punjab: Five arrested in Amritsar with 2 kg heroin, Glock pistols

State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of Amritsar, in coordination with a central agency, arrested five members of an international smuggling network. The arrested individuals were found in possession of four 9mm Glock pistols, ammunition, and 2 kg of heroin, said DGP Gaurav Yadav on Friday.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Shivam Arora, Gurpreet Singh, Anmoldeep Singh, Abhishek Singh, and Kulmit Singh. According to preliminary investigations, the accused were allegedly operating under the direction of a Dubai-based smuggler, who is believed to be in contact with Pakistani associates. The narcotics and firearms seized in this operation are suspected to have originated from Pakistan.

DGP Yadav stated that efforts are underway to apprehend other members of the smuggling ring and dismantle the entire network.

AIG SSOC Amritsar, Sukhminder Singh Mann, revealed that the arrests followed an intelligence-driven operation based on reliable inputs regarding the suspects’ involvement in smuggling activities. He also confirmed that investigations are ongoing to establish both the forward and backward linkages of the smuggling operation.

The arrested suspects will be produced before the court in due course, and a case has been registered under Sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act, Section 25 of the Arms Act, and Section 61(2) of the BNS at the SSOC Amritsar police station.