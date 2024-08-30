Punjab gears up for NAS, holds exam to test students’

Second test under the Competency Enhancement Plan for the session 2024-25 was conducted on Friday, for the students from classes 3 to 10, where the students from classes 3 to 5 attempted the multiple-choice questions from English, mathematics and Punjabi, and the students from class 6 to 10, attempted MCQs from Punjabi, mathematics, science and social studies. The principal of the School of Eminence, Division III, Ranjit Kaur, informed that two tests will be conducted each month till November. (HT Photo)

These tests will be conducted till November as the final examination for the National Achievement Survey (NAS) is going to be held in November. The principal of the School of Eminence, Division III, Ranjit Kaur, informed that two tests will be conducted each month till November.

“The students are required to answer on the optical mark recognition (OMR) sheet and many of the questions are from their syllabus, which would help them in their school examinations as well,” she added.

However, a few educators mentioned that instead of disturbing regular school days due to several activities regularly, a particular day should be dedicated for the students to take part in such activities apart from their regular studies, which would reduce the excessive burden on teachers and students.

Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, state finance secretary and district president of the Lecturer Cadre Union, said, “The teachers are first required to get the sheets photostatted, check every sheet, and then send data of the marks, which usually takes days. There must be a particular day in a week dedicated to such activities so that it does not hamper academics.”

Commenting on the relevance of this programme, deputy district education officer (elementary) Manoj Kumar said, “Competency-based content is in focus here. Till now, two tests have been conducted, one on August 20 and another on Friday. Most probably, the same schedule would be followed for the upcoming months. Punjab was a top ranker in NAS-2021 and aiming the same, we have already started preparing our students for NAS-2024, which is a part of this programme.”