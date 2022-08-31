Punjab government announces to cut commission of arhtiyas on cotton

The Punjab government on Tuesday announced to reduce the commission of arhtiyas on cotton from 2.5% to 1% to give benefit to the farmers.

Agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, who recently visited the cotton belt of Malwa and listened to the problems of the farmers, made the announcement after a meeting with representatives of the Punjab Cotton Factories and Ginners Association. “Commision to arhtiyas cannot be given on cotton in the same ratio as wheat and paddy because expenses on these two crops include cleaning, filling, weighing and transporting, etc. As per the information given by farmers, there are no such expenses on cotton in the grain markets,” he said. He also said that the government has already reduced the market fee on cotton from 2% to 0.5% in the interest of cotton farmers. Dhaliwal said that the farmers of cotton belt are facing a lot of problems due to natural calamities and diseases to the cotton crop and this decision will give some relief to the cotton farmers.

The association also brought to the notice of the agriculture minister that for the last few years, cotton crop has been facing various diseases and the farmers of the cotton belt have shifted from cotton to paddy. They also said that many cotton factories in the state are on the brink of closure or have closed due to losses. They also raised the issue of fixed charges levied by the power corporation. The minister talked to the chairman of the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Authority and requested him to provide relief to the cotton factory owners, according to an official release.