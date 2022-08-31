Punjab government announces to cut commission of arhtiyas on cotton
Punjab agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, who recently visited the cotton belt of Malwa and listened to the problems of the farmers, made the announcement after a meeting with representatives of the Punjab Cotton Factories and Ginners Association
The Punjab government on Tuesday announced to reduce the commission of arhtiyas on cotton from 2.5% to 1% to give benefit to the farmers.
Agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, who recently visited the cotton belt of Malwa and listened to the problems of the farmers, made the announcement after a meeting with representatives of the Punjab Cotton Factories and Ginners Association. “Commision to arhtiyas cannot be given on cotton in the same ratio as wheat and paddy because expenses on these two crops include cleaning, filling, weighing and transporting, etc. As per the information given by farmers, there are no such expenses on cotton in the grain markets,” he said. He also said that the government has already reduced the market fee on cotton from 2% to 0.5% in the interest of cotton farmers. Dhaliwal said that the farmers of cotton belt are facing a lot of problems due to natural calamities and diseases to the cotton crop and this decision will give some relief to the cotton farmers.
The association also brought to the notice of the agriculture minister that for the last few years, cotton crop has been facing various diseases and the farmers of the cotton belt have shifted from cotton to paddy. They also said that many cotton factories in the state are on the brink of closure or have closed due to losses. They also raised the issue of fixed charges levied by the power corporation. The minister talked to the chairman of the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Authority and requested him to provide relief to the cotton factory owners, according to an official release.
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
