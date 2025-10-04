Punjab government extends maternity act benefits to ASHA workers

: The Punjab government on Friday issued a notification extending maternity leave benefits to ASHA workers and facilitators under the maternity benefits act, 1961. ASHA workers will now receive a fixed monthly honorarium during maternity leave. Future amendments to the act will also apply to them.

Finance minister Harpal Cheema congratulated the ASHA Workers Te Facilitators Nirol Union and directed departments to act promptly on union demands and submit proposals requiring finance department approval.

Cheema also met representatives of other unions, including the Janglaat Workers Union and Adarsh School Teaching Non-Teaching Mulazam Union, and assured continued dialogue to resolve pending issues.

Meanwhile, social security minister Baljit Kaur announced that ₹1,170 crore has been allocated this financial year for monetary assistance to widows and destitute women.