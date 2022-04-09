Punjab government failed to maintain law and order, regulate sand prices: Navjot Singh Sidhu
Former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday lambasted the Bhagwant Mann government for “failing” to maintain law and order situation and regulating the sand prices in Punjab.
Sidhu, who visited Guru Ram Das Hospital in Amritsar to enquire about the health of a victim who was allegedly shot at in a Tarn Taran village a few days ago, claimed that since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s government has come to the power, crime incidents have been on the rise. “Gagandeep Singh was shot at by some unidentified persons without any reason. Two to three murders are happening without any reason in the state every day,” Sidhu said.
Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Khemkaran, was allegedly shot at by Major Singh and his two sons—Gurwinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh—on Sunday evening when he was playing volleyball on the ground. According to the police, Major Singh had been stopping some young men for playing in the ground which is situated near his house.
Sidhu said the topmost priority of any government is to protect the life and business of the residents, but the state government has “utterly failed” in this. He said Punjab is a sensitive border state and the protection of its people should be ensured.
Later, Sidhu along with his supporters visited the Jahajgarh area in Amritsar where sand is sold. In presence of the media, Sidhu asked about the price of sand from the traders. One of the traders told him that the price of sand was ₹1,600 per unit around a month ago, but it has increased to ₹3,200 now.
Lashing out at the state government, Sidhu said due to not having a policy, sand is being sold at exorbitant prices. He said AAP’s motive was only to get power by making false promises. “Only announcements are being made by the state government. However, no notification regarding any announcement has been issued so far. The price of electricity is also likely to increase from the next month,” he said.
“The cost of sand has doubled in one month. Thekedari (contractual) system is the root cause. The only solution is to abolish the thekedari system, taking control of sand, besides fixing its rate,” Sidhu tweeted, adding that online booking, tracking and regular supply of sand should also be ensured to give relief to the common man.
-
35-year-old mishap victim’s family gets ₹35-lakh compensation
Over three years after a 35-year-old man was killed after a truck hit The victim, Munish Kumar's car near Chhat village in Zirakpur, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Chandigarh, has awarded a ₹35-lakh compensation to his family. He, along with one Vaneet Kumar Dhir, was travelling from Rajpura to Zirakpur in a car in September 2018, when a speeding truck hit their vehicle near Chhat village. Both were later declared dead at the Dera Bassi sub-divisional hospital.
-
19-year-old hangs himself at friend’s PG room in Chandigarh
A 19-year-old hotel management student was found hanging at his friend's paying guest accommodation in Sector 41 on Thursday evening. Police said the teenager was visiting his friend. While his friend stepped out with other PGs, he stayed back saying he was feeling unwell and later hanged himself from the ceiling fan. Meanwhile, his family alleged that he was being harassed by other boys in his PG facility, also in Sector 41.
-
Dadumajra dumping ground fire brought under control
Over 50 hours after a major fire broke out at the Dadumajra dumping ground around 1.30 am on Wednesday, it was finally brought under control on Friday morning. Fire officer at the Sector 38 station, Surjit Singh, said, “We were able to bring the fire under control by Friday morning. Three fire tenders and one water bowser remained active at the dump during the day and were replaced as needed.”
-
Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases remain below 10 for 13 straight days
Tricity's daily Covid-19 cases continued to remain in single digit for the 13th consecutive day on Friday. Of the five cases reported on Friday, three were from Mohali and two from Chandigarh. There was no new infection in Panchkula for the 13th time this year. As many as 26 patients are still infected in the tricity. Among them 13 are in Chandigarh, 11 in Mohali and two in Panchkula.
-
A lot ailing Chandigarh’s parking system, RITES suggests fixes
Highlighting problems in Chandigarh's existing parking system, RITES has recommended multiple improvements, including heavy penalties for misuse of parking space, introducing community parking, and more reliance on public transport. In the note on “Parking Management in Chandigarh”, submitted with the UT administration, RITES, a multi-disciplinary consultancy corporation of the Indian Railways, lists several problems plaguing the city's parking lots. Highlighting sub-optimal utilisation of space, RITES has also pointed out lack of flexibility in parking charges.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics