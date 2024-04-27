 Punjab government ran away from fulfilling all its promises: Chandumajra - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab government ran away from fulfilling all its promises: Chandumajra

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 27, 2024 08:50 AM IST

Chandumajra said the people of the state have become disillusioned with parties “running from Delhi” as they will never talk about the interests of Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Lok Sabja candidate from Anandpur Sahib Prem Singh Chandumajra on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in Punjab by selling “endless lies” to the public before dubbing Punjab by chief minister Bhagwant Mann power hungry.

Chandumajra inducted senior Congress leader Jagjit Singh Khalsa into the SAD, saying the leader will be given an important responsibility by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal in the coming days (HT Photo)
Chandumajra inducted senior Congress leader Jagjit Singh Khalsa into the SAD, saying the leader will be given an important responsibility by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal in the coming days (HT Photo)

Chandumajra, who was campaigning in the city, said none of AAP’s promises have been fulfilled.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

He inducted senior Congress leader Jagjit Singh Khalsa into the SAD, saying the leader will be given an important responsibility by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal in the coming days.

Chandumajra said the people of the state have become disillusioned with parties “running from Delhi” as they will never talk about the interests of Punjab.

The leader said the AAP-led state government misled the youth of Punjab by using false slogans of providing jobs and giving a 1,000 pension to women. He added they instead gave jobs to the people from other states on a large scale, which has resulted in a lot of resentment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab government ran away from fulfilling all its promises: Chandumajra
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On