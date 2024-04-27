Punjab government ran away from fulfilling all its promises: Chandumajra

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Lok Sabja candidate from Anandpur Sahib Prem Singh Chandumajra on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in Punjab by selling “endless lies” to the public before dubbing Punjab by chief minister Bhagwant Mann power hungry. Chandumajra inducted senior Congress leader Jagjit Singh Khalsa into the SAD, saying the leader will be given an important responsibility by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal in the coming days (HT Photo)

Chandumajra, who was campaigning in the city, said none of AAP’s promises have been fulfilled.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

He inducted senior Congress leader Jagjit Singh Khalsa into the SAD, saying the leader will be given an important responsibility by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal in the coming days.

Chandumajra said the people of the state have become disillusioned with parties “running from Delhi” as they will never talk about the interests of Punjab.

The leader said the AAP-led state government misled the youth of Punjab by using false slogans of providing jobs and giving a ₹1,000 pension to women. He added they instead gave jobs to the people from other states on a large scale, which has resulted in a lot of resentment.