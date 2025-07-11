Punjab government to table draft bill on sacrilege in assembly today

Even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government is set to table its draft bill for stricter punishment against acts of sacrilege in the assembly on Friday, the bill will be enacted only after taking opinion of all stakeholders and religious bodies. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (ANI)

A decision in this regard was taken during a meeting of the council of ministers, chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday.

Disclosing the move in a press conference, Mann said the government’s aim was to first seek the views of the general public, religious organisations and MLAs before concluding on punishment on this highly emotive issue.

“We will present the draft legislation in the assembly. But for the final draft, we will require time. After presenting it in the vidhan sabha, we will seek public opinion. A consultative committee will be formed to discuss the provisions of the bill with all stakeholders before we enact it,” he said while replying to a question.

“We want public opinion on the issue,” the chief minister said, while not confirming whether the new bill would include capital punishment for acts of sacrilege.

Meanwhile, BJP president Sunil Jakhar termed the introduction of the bill “another episode of theatrics” by the AAP government.

Addressing a press conference here, Jakhar demanded the government clarify whether it consulted religious institutions and why the draft bill had not been shared with legislators.

Jakhar, who was flanked by newly appointed state unit working president Ashwani Sharma, said the AAP neither had any seriousness nor any intention, and they just wanted to create an illusion among the public that they were taking action in the sacrilege incidents.

He emphasised that the BJP took the issue seriously and would welcome any genuine steps by the government, but urged it to avoid drama.

Responding to Jakhar’s allegations, the AAP said the BJP leader’s statements were absolutely baseless and unfounded, and he should not deliberately spread misinformation.

AAP leader Baltej Pannu in a statement said the party Jakhar currently represented was in power at the time when the sacrilege incidents took place.

He said the Akali government did not even accept the report of the Justice Zora Singh Commission. “In the Kotkapura firing case, a chargesheet of more than 7,000 pages has been filed. The Punjab government never exerted any political pressure on the SIT, which is why the investigation has reached this stage. Challan in the Behbal Kalan case will also be filed very soon,” he said.

“Sukhbir Singh Badal, Sumedh Saini, Paramraj Singh Umranangal, Charanjit Sharma and others are currently out on bail. Their bail was initially cancelled by the Faridkot court and they later secured bail from the high court,” he said.