Punjab government will run e-buses in Mohali, says minister Nijjar

Punjab’s local government and parliamentary affairs minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Saturday said the state government is considering running e-buses as a pilot project in Mohali, Zirakpur and Kharar, the areas adjacent to Chandigarh.

Nijjar, after visiting ‘Electric Vehicle Expo 2023’ being organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said smart cities and urban cleanliness could only be truly meaningful when vehicular pollution is reduced.

Talking about running e-buses, he said, “The Punjab government has implemented its new EV policy whose main objective is to create awareness among people about saving the environment.” He called upon industrialists to come forward to manufacture electric vehicles and said that Punjab government would provide all possible help to them.

Karan Gilhotra, co-chair of Punjab Chapter, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that entrepreneurs are ready to extend all possible cooperation to the Punjab government. Such events will also be organised in Punjab, he added.