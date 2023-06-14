Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Special assembly session: Punjab Governor seeks details of agenda

Special assembly session: Punjab Governor seeks details of agenda

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 14, 2023 11:33 PM IST

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has sought details of the agenda to be taken up in the upcoming two-day session of the state assembly

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit has sought details of the agenda to be taken up in the upcoming two-day session of the state assembly.

The governor’s office sought the information after receiving a letter from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha secretariat regarding the summoning of the session on June 19 and 20 (HT File Photo)
The governor's office sought the information after receiving a letter from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha secretariat regarding the summoning of the session on June 19 and 20 (HT File Photo)

The governor’s office sought the information after receiving a letter from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha secretariat regarding the summoning of the session on June 19 and 20, said official sources. The session does not require approval from the governor as the budget session was not prorogued.

Referring to the communication mentioning the ‘budget session extension’, which is being called a special session, the governor’s office sought clarification regarding provisions for the same besides seeking details of the business to be taken up, one of the officials quoted above said. The Vidhan Sabha secretariat has informed the governor’s office that it is per the Constitution, and they will share the agenda after the business advisory committee finalises it. Both sides played down the matter, stating there was no controversy. The state cabinet had, in its meeting held on June 10, approved the summoning of the special session.

Topics
agenda state assembly
agenda state assembly
