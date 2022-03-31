Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab govt bars private schools from hiking fee
chandigarh news

Punjab govt bars private schools from hiking fee

Govt to form comprehensive school fee policy after discussion with stakeholders, including parents, school managements and principals of private schools
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday prohibited all private schools from hiking their fee in the coming academic session and compelling children to buy books and uniform from a particular shop.
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday prohibited all private schools from hiking their fee in the coming academic session and compelling children to buy books and uniform from a particular shop.
Published on Mar 31, 2022 01:05 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday prohibited all private schools from hiking their fee in the coming academic session and compelling children to buy books and uniform from a particular shop.

He said these directions would come into force with immediate effect.

“The managements of private schools cannot increase their fees by even a rupee. We will formulate a comprehensive school fee policy in the coming days after discussion with all stakeholders, including parents of schoolchildren, school management and principals of private schools,” Mann said in a video statement, underscoring the need to make education affordable.

The chief minister said parents want to provide quality education to their children but it has become costly, making it unaffordable. “Resultantly, parents are forced to either get their wards dropped from schools or provide such education which does not help them to earn livelihood in future,” he said, reiterating the government’s commitment to impart quality education to each and every child.

He also said that no private school in the state will compel the parents to purchase books and uniform from any particular shop. “Depending upon the population of particular town or city, private schools will have to provide children and their parents with addresses of all shops selling uniform and books. They will have the choice to buy books and uniform from any shop they want,” he said, adding, “another policy will be issued regarding the purchase of books and uniform”.

Both issues have riled the parents of students studying in private schools in the state from time to time. In 2017, the state government had enacted the Punjab State Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions Rules to cap the annual rate of fee hike in private schools following complaints from the parents.

Similarly, all private schools were directed by the school education department in June 2019 not to coerce parents to buy books and uniform from particular shops. The sale of uniform and books within school premises was also prohibited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out