Punjab govt cancels allotment of Pathanmajra’s Patiala residence

The Punjab government on Thursday cancelled the allotment of government accommodation to rape-accused AAP’s Sanaur MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, who has been on the run since September 2. The eviction notice was served to Pathanmajra’s ailing wife, Simranjot Kaur, at the legislator’s government residence on Passey Road. Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra

The MLA, however, has decided to challenge the eviction notice in the court, and the matter is slated to be heard in the district court on Friday, said Pathanmajra’s counsel, advocate Birkamjit Bhullar.

“The government has cancelled the allotment and asked the MLA to vacate the residence. Usually, 30 days are given to vacate the official residence, but in the MLA Pathanmajra case, no time window has been given,” Bhullar said.

The MLA is the fifth AAP legislator in Punjab to have found himself on the wrong side of the law. On September 1, Pathanmajra was booked based on a complaint by a Zirakpur-based woman on charges of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation.

On September 2, the Sanaur legislator fled from his relative and Haryana Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (HSGMC) member Gurnam Singh Laddi’s house at Dabri village in Karnal, minutes after a Punjab Police team arrived there to arrest him. He has been on the run since then. The Haryana Police has also registered a case against the AAP legislator and his relative, Laadi, for obstruction in discharging the duty, escape from custody, and other relevant charges.

A senior Patiala police officer, pleading anonymity, said efforts are on to arrest the MLA.

“All the possible hideout locations have already been raided. More raids are underway. Police can’t reveal the details at this time,” the police official said.

MLA’s son booked

The Punjab Police on Thursday nominated Pathanmajra’s son, Harsjhan Singh, in an FIR already registered at Civil Lines police station last week on the charges of harbouring his father.

Patiala police had earlier arrested 11 people, close aides of the MLA, in connection with this case.

All the arrested close aides were granted bail by the district court in Patiala on Thursday. As per the FIR registered by the Patiala police, more than 15 people were booked under Section 249 (whoever harbours or conceals a person) and 253 (harbouring offender who has escaped from custody) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused have also been booked under Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.