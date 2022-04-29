Punjab govt dissolves 20 welfare boards, to be reconstituted soon
Chandigarh : The Punjab government on Thursday dissolved 20 welfare boards, including Dalit Welfare Board, Parvasi Welfare Board and Kamboj Welfare Board, with immediate effect, paving the way for their reconstitution.
These boards set up for the welfare of various communities will be reconstituted soon with the appointment of new office-bearers, persons familiar with the development said.
The boards, which have been dissolved, include Bazigar and Tapprivas Welfare Board, Brahman Welfare Board, Khatri Arora Welfare Board, Dalit Welfare Board, Rai Sikh Welfare Board, Rajput Kalyan Welfare Board, Saini Welfare Board, Prajapat Welfare Board, Ramgarhia Welfare Board, Aggarwal Welfare Board, Gujjar Welfare Board, Swarankar Welfare Board, Punjab Muslim Welfare Board, Saini Welfare Board, Kanojia Welfare Board and Masih Bhalai Welfare Board.
B’luru school denies unauthorised Bible lessons, says 75% kids Christian
A day after the education department ordered a probe against Bengaluru's Clarence School over allegations of unauthorised Bible lessons, the school authorities have said that they have not violated the law and their legal team will respond to the notice issued by the block education officer. The school categorically denied the allegation that non-Christian students were forced to learn the Bible and stated that only moral science lessons based on the Bible were imparted.
Punjab speaker orders probe into assembly staff recruitment during Cong rule
Chandigarh : Punjab speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Thursday ordered a probe into the recruitment of assembly staff during the tenure of the previous Congress government. Legal and legislative affairs minister Harjot Singh Bains, who alleged irregularities in the recruitment of the state assembly staff during the previous government, in his signed two-page letter to the speaker, said that 170 persons were recruited between 2017 and 2022, alleging favouritism in several appointments. Former speaker Rana KP Singh did not respond to calls. He, however, told a television channel that the charges were “totally baseless”.
Chandigarh resident held for threatening man with weapons, torching bike
Police have arrested a resident of Phase 2, Ram Darbar, for threatening a man belonging to the same locality with a knife and pistol and burning his motorcycle. The complainant, Pardeep Kumar has been identified as Vinod, 36. The complainant, Pardeep Kumar, said that he is involved in a property dispute with another resident of Ram Darbar who knows Vinod. He said he was able to push Vinod and flee, leaving his motorcycle on the spot.
Chandigarh sizzles at 42.2°C on hottest April day in 12 years
With the maximum temperature rising to 42.2C on Thursday, the city witnessed its hottest April day since 2010, as per the India Meteorological Department. On Thursday too, a heatwave was announced as the maximum temperature was 5.4C above normal. 42.9C recorded at airport observatory Thursday was also the hottest April day since the IMD Centre in Sector 39 was set up. On Thursday, the maximum temperature at the airport observatory was 42.9C.
Ensure compliance of norms: Gurugram DC to toll plaza operators
Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, during a meeting of the district road safety committee on Thursday, directed the officials at Ghamroj, Kherki Daula, and Gurgaon-Faridabad Road toll plazas to ensure compliance of prescribed norms or face action, said the officials. The inspection reports of the Kherki Daula toll plaza and the Gurgaon Faridabad Road toll plaza near Gwal Pahari were also discussed in detail and similar issues were highlighted.
