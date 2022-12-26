Punjab govt fixes rates for mineral transportation

CHANDIGARH The transport department, Punjab on Monday fixed the rates for the transportation of minor minerals as defined under Mines and Mineral (development and regulation) Act, 1957. Divulging details, transport Laljit Singh Bhullar said that the carriage rates of minerals such as earth, surkhi, Sand, fly ash, bajri, ballast, stone boulder, kankar and building rubbish, are being categorised in various rate slabs. “This move of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led government will stop the trend of charging rates arbitrarily by the transporters, thus stop the fleecing of common man”, the minister said.

He said that the rate between 0.5 km to 50 km will be vary between ₹ 68.49 to ₹ 349.82 per tonne and rates for 51 km to 100 km will be applicable between ₹ 352.61 to ₹ 467.95 per tonne.He said that the rate between ₹ 469.11 to ₹ 526.19 per tonne will be applicable for the distance between 101 km to 150 km, ₹ 527.27 to ₹ 579.78 per tonne has been fixed for the distance between 151 km to 200 km.

Similarly, the rates for the distance between 201 km to 250 km will be very between ₹ 580.85 to ₹ 633.38 per tonne while ₹ 634.44 to ₹ 686.96 per tonne has been fixed for the distance between 251 km to 300 km. Bhullar said that for transportation of minor minerals for the distance above 300 km, the rate for every additional 1km will be charged at the rate of ₹ 1.07 per tonne in addition to the fixed limit of ₹ 686.96. A notification in this regard has been issued, he added.