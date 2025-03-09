Menu Explore
Punjab govt mulls handing over hospitals to pvt players amid shortage of specialists

ByKaram Prakash, Patiala
Mar 09, 2025 08:42 AM IST

Pilot project in pipeline, patients to get free services as govt will pay service providers, says health minister; it will be a public-private partnership, he adds

Faced with lack of medical specialists, the Punjab government is planning to hand over some of its hospitals to private institutes. This will be the first time that government hospitals will be run by private players.

A person familiar with the development said no major hospital would be handed over to the private sector.
When asked about the proposal, health minister Dr Balbir Singh said it would be a public-private partnership (PPP) just like the private diagnostic centres being run at government health facilities. “We don’t have paediatrician at some places and no gynaecologist in a few areas. To overcome this shortage, we are planning to start a pilot project wherein private players will run the hospitals,” the minister said.

A person familiar with the development said no major hospital would be handed over to the private sector. Smaller health facilities facing shortage of specialists are being considered under the PPP model, said the official, wishing not to be named.

Dr Balbir Singh added that corporate hospitals have already expressed their desire to run government hospitals. “Patients will get free treatment. We will reimburse the private players for providing their services. Names of the government hospitals will not be changed,” he clarified.

According to Dr Balbir Singh, this (PPP) model is already in place at government hospitals as radio diagnostics centres are being run by a private company. “Our experience has been good so far with Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd that has been providing services at government hospitals,” said the health minister.

When asked about the shortage of medical experts in the health department, Dr Balbir Singh said the government had been recruiting experts regularly.

As per Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS) Association, 1,554 posts of medical specialists are vacant against the 2,689 sanctioned posts. “It is our government that has been making sure that no government doctor, who completes postgraduation on government quota, leaves the health department without completing the stipulated bond period. Besides, we have been regularly holding recruitments,” said Dr Balbir.

