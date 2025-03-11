Menu Explore
Punjab govt plans to withdraw subsidies from drug accused

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 11, 2025 04:39 PM IST

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has given in-principle go-ahead to proposal to strip persons booked or convicted under the NDPS Act of govt subsidies, such as free power and ration.

The Punjab government is mulling withdrawing all subsidies from those booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, a step to lend a sharper edge to its recently launched ‘War against drugs’ in the state.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has given an in-principle go-ahead to the proposal to debar persons booked or convicted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act from government subsidies, such as free power and ration. (HT file photo)
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has given an in-principle go-ahead to the proposal to debar persons booked or convicted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act from government subsidies, such as free power and ration. (HT file photo)

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has given an in-principle go-ahead to the proposal that will be taken up in the next cabinet meeting, officials familiar with the move said on Tuesday.

Upon its implementation, the action will strip the persons booked or convicted under the NDPS Act of government subsidies, such as free power and ration.

“It has been found that many drug traffickers are availing government subsidies meant for law-abiding citizens,” an official said.

Over the past 10 days since the launch of the all-out Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign, nearly 1,200 drug traffickers have been arrested and more than 845 cases registered.

The authorities have demolished more than 20 built-up properties allegedly funded by drug money or constructed illegally by those facing multiple drug cases. Several such houses were getting 300 units of free power under the Aam Aadmi Party government’s populist scheme. “The idea (behind the latest move) is to turn the heat on the drug accused both legally and financially,” the official added.

