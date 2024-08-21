Punjab govt releases 7.91cr for destitute children

The Punjab government has disbursed ₹7.91 crore to support 1,704 destitute children under the sponsorship and foster care scheme. A sum of ₹ 4,000 is provided for a child every month under the scheme. (HT File)

At a programme on Tuesday held at Malout in Muktsar district, minister of social security, women and child development, Dr Baljit Kaur said that the government is aiming to cover 7,000 children under the scheme by March 31, 2025.

She said that under the sponsorship scheme, a sum of ₹4,000 is provided for a child every month who has lost his parents, are orphan, or has parents suffering from serious illnesses or who are imprisoned.

The amount enables these children to access quality education and become responsible citizens, the minister added.