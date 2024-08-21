 Punjab govt releases ₹7.91cr for destitute children - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab govt releases 7.91cr for destitute children

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Aug 21, 2024 07:40 AM IST

The state government is aiming to cover 7,000 children under the sponsorship and foster care scheme by March 31, 2025.

The Punjab government has disbursed 7.91 crore to support 1,704 destitute children under the sponsorship and foster care scheme.

A sum of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,000 is provided for a child every month under the scheme. (HT File)
A sum of 4,000 is provided for a child every month under the scheme. (HT File)

At a programme on Tuesday held at Malout in Muktsar district, minister of social security, women and child development, Dr Baljit Kaur said that the government is aiming to cover 7,000 children under the scheme by March 31, 2025.

She said that under the sponsorship scheme, a sum of 4,000 is provided for a child every month who has lost his parents, are orphan, or has parents suffering from serious illnesses or who are imprisoned.

The amount enables these children to access quality education and become responsible citizens, the minister added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab govt releases 7.91cr for destitute children
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On