Punjab: Govt rolls out ‘Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana’

Mohali: The Punjab government on Thursday launched the ambitious Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, a universal health insurance scheme that will provide free cashless medical treatment of up to ₹10 lakh per family across the state. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal during the launch of the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana in Mohali on Thursday. (@msisodiaX)

The scheme will cover all 65 lakh families in Punjab, benefiting nearly three crore residents. Any Punjab resident possessing an Aadhaar card and voter card will be eligible to avail the benefits. More than 2,500 medical procedures are included under the scheme, spanning both government and empanelled private hospitals.

The scheme was formally launched by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who said the initiative would open access to even the most expensive private hospitals for economically weaker sections.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal described the launch as a “historic” moment for Punjab and the country. He said Punjab had become the first state to guarantee free healthcare, free education, free electricity and free bus travel for women. He added that the scheme fulfilled AAP’s pre-election “health guarantee” of free and quality healthcare for every citizen.

Kejriwal also criticised previous governments, saying that despite 75 years of Independence, people were deprived of basic healthcare. He said the current phase under the AAP government would be remembered as a transformative period in Punjab’s history.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the scheme had been launched for the welfare of every section of society and that no income limit had been fixed for eligibility — a first for any health scheme in the state. “Health cards will be issued to all 65 lakh families, covering nearly three crore citizens,” he said.

Mann said government employees, pensioners and all other citizens would be eligible for the scheme. Health cards can be obtained through facilitation centres, common service centres or online registration, while youth club members will assist in door-to-door card generation.

He added that around 850 government and private hospitals have already been empanelled, with more to be added in the coming days. The scheme includes over 2,356 treatment packages, an expansion from the earlier 1,600, covering specialised services such as cardiology, oncology, neurology, nephrology, orthopaedics, general medicine, and urology.

Calling the initiative a new benchmark in public welfare delivery, the CM said the scheme ensures that quality healthcare is accessible to every resident of Punjab without financial burden.