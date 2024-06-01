Punjab: Govt school students monitor Lok Sabha poll process in Patiala

In a first, Patiala returning officer (RO) Showkat Ahmad Parray on Saturday roped in 200 government school students to keep an eye on poll officials through live webcasting of polling booths. Government school students keeping an eye on poll officials through live webcasting of polling booths in Patiala on Saturday. (HT Photo)

It is learnt that the students were given the required training before tasked with keeping a vigil on the poll officials.

Elaborating on the initiative, Parray said that the aim was to engage and sensitise future voters so that they understand the democratic process and realise the importance of free and fair elections.

“Over 200 students are keeping a watch on various polling booths in the constituency. Each student is keeping an eye on 15 to 20 polling booths through webcasting. These students alert us whenever there is any issue during the polling. We immediately call up the presiding officer to rectify the mistake, if any,” said Parray, who visited the webcasting monitoring room on Saturday.

Poll officials at a polling booth in Patiala were taken by surprise when the returning officer caught them having snacks during the voting process. At another booth, one of the poll officers was caught napping during when voting was on.

When the students informed the RO that poll officers were having snacks, he asked the presiding officer, in real time: “Everyone is eating. Didn’t you all have breakfast in the morning?”

In another feedback, a student informed the RO that one of the polling booths under his watch seemed to be crowded. The RO then called up the presiding officer of the booth and directed that the polling process be expedited to beat the rush.

In another incident, the RO pointed out that no voter was seen at a polling booth. “Why are voters not coming? Please make public announcements to ensure they turn up,” Parray told the presiding officer over phone.