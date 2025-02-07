Menu Explore
Punjab govt to procure 347 electric buses for major cities

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 07, 2025 10:27 PM IST

Punjab local government minister Dr Ravjot Singh said that 1,200 old diesel autos have also been replaced with electric autos under the RAAHI scheme.

Local government minister Dr Ravjot Singh on Friday said the state government is in the process of procuring 347 electric buses for major cities across Punjab to provide its citizens a pollution-free environment and strengthen public transportation. These include 100 buses for Amritsar, 97 for Jalandhar, 100 for Ludhiana, and 50 for Patiala.

The Punjab government is working on launching electric city bus services in the SAS Nagar (Mohali) cluster, which will include areas such as Kharar, Kurali, Zirakpur, Mullanpur, Derabassi, and Banur. (HT File)
The minister said that 1,200 old diesel autos have also been replaced with electric autos under the RAAHI scheme. “Additionally, as part of the government’s initiative to empower women, 200 pink electric autos are being provided to women with a 90% subsidy. As of now, 160 pink e-autos have already been delivered to women beneficiaries,” he added in a statement.

Moreover, the government is working on launching electric city bus services in the SAS Nagar (Mohali) cluster, which will include areas such as Kharar, Kurali, Zirakpur, Mullanpur, Derabassi, and Banur. He said a feasibility study for electric buses in Mohali, conducted by the Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Corporation (PMIDC), has already been completed. These electric buses will provide a comfortable travel experience and reliable operation for city residents.

