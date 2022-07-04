Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab govt to upgrade polytechnic colleges
chandigarh news

Punjab govt to upgrade polytechnic colleges

The polytechnic colleges in Punjab will be upgraded under the ‘modernisation of polytechnics’ scheme
Punjab govt to upgrade polytechnic colleges
Punjab govt to upgrade polytechnic colleges
Published on Jul 04, 2022 12:53 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

: The Punjab technical education department has planned to upgrade polytechnic colleges in the state with financial assistance from the Central government and has asked the institutions to furnish their requirements.

The colleges will be upgraded under the ‘modernisation of polytechnics’ scheme.

Under the scheme, smart classrooms will be built in the colleges and modernisation of labs and renovation of washrooms will be carried out. Besides the latest machinery, equipment, smart computers and projectors will also be provided to these colleges.

The department has issued a letter in this regard to the principals of all colleges and sought detailed project reports (DPRs).

An official of the department said they have sought DPRs to inform the Central government about the estimated cost for the upgradation of the colleges’ infrastructure.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai. (ANI)

    Govt to urge Centre to reduce tax for SUP options: Delhi minister

    “Manufactures, and start-ups which are working on alternatives to single-use plastic have to pay more GST for raw material. Hence, the Delhi government will write to the Centre and request a reduction in GST rates,” Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said.

  • A view of Humayun's Tomb on a rainy day in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

    Light rain in Delhi, yellow alert issued till Tuesday

    Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 0.1mm of rainfall between 8:30am and 5:30pm on Sunday. The Capital recorded 1.9mm of rainfall on Saturday and 117.2mm on Friday, making the monthly total 119.2mm so far. The normal monthly average for July is 210.6mm, said weather experts.

  • Monsoon turns Hauz Khas monument into an archipelago of stony islands.

    Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon

    Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.

  • The five arrested accused have been identified as Pratap Dhakad, Hanumant Dhakad, Shyam Dhakad, Avanti Bai and Sudama Bai, said Pankaj Shrivastava, superintendent of police, Guna. (Getty Images)

    5 arrested for setting tribal woman on fire over land dispute in MP district

    The five arrested accused have been identified as Pratap Dhakad, Hanumant Dhakad, Shyam Dhakad, Avanti Bai and Sudama Bai, said Pankaj Shrivastava, superintendent of police, Guna. They have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (prevention of atrocities) Act, added Shrivastava.

  • West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar. (PTI Photo)

    Bengal guv seeks clarifications on bill to make Mamata chancellor of varsities

    The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the state’s legislative assembly on June 13 and sent to Raj Bhawan for the mandatory governor’s assent.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out