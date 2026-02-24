Punjab guv: Collective efforts vital in anti-drug fight

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday led the third edition of the ‘People’s Walk Against Drugs’ in the town. Governor Gulab Chand Kataria participating in an anti-drug march in Mukerian on Monday. (Harpreet Kaur/HT Photo)

Launched in 2023 by noted author and former state information commissioner, Khushwant Singh, the initiative has grown steadily over the past three years under the aegis of the Punjab Lit Foundation (PLF). This year’s theme, “Mothers Against Drugs,” focuses on empowering mothers as the first line of defence against substance abuse. Under this flagship programme, the PLF has sensitised thousands of mothers across Punjab through school and community outreach initiatives.

The walk commenced from the tehsil complex and moved through key points in the town, drawing participation from students, educators, civil society groups and local associations. The first halt was at Arya Senior Secondary School, where a large gathering of students and faculty joined the procession.

Along the route, the governor and participants were received by several organisations, reflecting broad-based public support. The walk culminated at Dashmesh College for Girls, where thousands of students and teachers had assembled.

Addressing the gathering, the governor said that the menace of drugs could not be defeated by the government alone and required the collective will and sustained effort of the people of Punjab.

“This sacred land of valour and spiritualism has faced challenges before and emerged stronger each time. I am confident that the people of Punjab, united in purpose, will fight this enemy and restore the pride and vitality of our state”, the governor said.

He administered an oath to youth and educators that they would commit themselves to building a drug-free Punjab.

Khushwant Singh said that the movement began with just two individuals walking to bring the issue of drug abuse into civil society discourse.

“What started as a solitary effort has now become a public movement. The credit for its expansion and moral strength goes to the people of Punjab and the steadfast encouragement of the Governor,” he said.

He revealed that the second leg of People’s Walk Against Drugs–3 will be held in Hoshiarpur city today, beginning from DAV College of Education.

Meanwhile, AAP leaders kept a distance from the event, whereas Mukerian BJP MLA Jungi Lal Mahajan, district BJP president Ajay Kaushal, former minister Arunesh Shakir and some BJP and SAD leaders joined the march. The college where the governor addressed the gathering belongs to senior SAD leader and SGPC member Ravinder Singh Chak. The management actively participated in the programme.