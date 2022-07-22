Punjab guv writes to CM, seeks report on scholarship for SC students
Chandigarh : Taking cognisance of reports about more than two-lakh students from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category dropping out of college due to non-payment of scholarships by the state government, Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday sought a comprehensive report from chief minister Bhagwant Mann on the matter at the earliest.
Purohit sent a letter to the chief minister after the National Commission for Scheduled Caste (NCSC) said that around two-lakh students dropped out of college due to non-payment of dues under a scholarship scheme. “If it is correct, it would be a most reprehensible violation of constitutional rights of SC students and grave injustice to them,” the governor wrote.
The NCSC had on Wednesday sought an explanation from the Punjab government about the non-payment of dues worth ₹2,000 crore to colleges despite the release of funds by the central government.
NCSC chairman Vijay Sampla said there were many complaints from SC students that they were not being allowed in colleges as the government had not paid their fee. “There were around three-lakh SC students who benefited from the scheme in 2017 and the number dropped to 1-1.25 lakh in 2020. When we asked the state government, they said these children dropped out,” he said.
Last week, Mann had ordered a comprehensive probe into the alleged irregularities in the post-matric scholarship scheme that surfaced during the previous Congress government in the state.
Himachal Congress seeks disqualification of two independent MLAs who joined BJP
Almost a month-and-a-half after two independent legislators joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, opposition Congress submitted a petition to the Vidhan Sabha speaker seeking their disqualification from the house. Businessmen-turned-politicians Parkash Rana, the MLA of Jogindernagar, and Hoshiyar Singh of Dehra joined the BJP on June 8 in presence of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and party chief Suresh Kashyap. Hoshyar Singh was born in Mumbai in 1966. He gained popularity through his philanthropic works.
Police use water cannons on protesting Punjab Cong leaders
Chandigarh : The Punjab Congress on Thursday staged a protest against the alleged “implication” of party president Sonia Gandhi in a false case by the BJP government at the Centre and her questioning by the Enforcement Directorate. The demonstration was led by Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and leader of opposition in Punjab Vidhan Sabha Partap Singh Bajwa.
Sikhs protest school’s order over turban, kirpan in Bareilly
Bareilly : Members of the Sikh community on Thursday protested a school management's alleged order asking students not to wear a turban or carry “kirpan” (a ceremonial dagger). They alleged that children were told to quit the school on failing to follow the order. The protesters reached St Francis School in Bareilly on Thursday morning and sought the removal of its principal. City magistrate Rajiv Kumar Pandey rushed to the spot and pacified the protesters.
Mann blames Akali, Cong govts of patronising gangsters, drug peddlers
Chandigarh : A day after the state police shot dead two gangsters wanted in the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that Punjab will be soon free from gangsters and drug peddlers. Complimenting the Punjab Police and Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) for successfully accomplishing the operation, Mann said his government will not let anyone to disturb peace in the state.
Muktsar police to question Bishnoi in 2020 murder case
The Muktsar police on Thursday got seven-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the “mastermind” in the Sidhu Moose Wala killing, in a murder case of Ranjit Singh, alias Rana Sidhu, who was shot dead by four armed attackers at Aulakh village on the Muktsar-Malout highway on October 22, 2020. He was produced in a Hoshiarpur court amid tight security. After securing Bishnoi's transit remand, police brought him to Muktsar.
