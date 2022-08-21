Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh international airport after Bhagat Singh
The decision was taken at a meeting between Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala. Mann tweeted, “Punjab and Haryana have agreed to name the Chandigarh International Airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. A meeting in this regard took place with the Haryana deputy CM.”
Punjab and Haryana on Saturday agreed to name the Chandigarh International Airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh.
The decision was taken at a meeting between Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala. Mann tweeted, “Punjab and Haryana have agreed to name the Chandigarh International Airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. A meeting in this regard took place with the Haryana deputy CM.”
Dushyant in an official statement said he has recommended adding Panchkula with the name of the Chandigarh airport.
He said the collective contribution of the Haryana government, Punjab government and the Chandigarh administration is involved in the construction and modernisation of the Chandigarh airport and after expansion, the airport is boosting the development and industrialisation of the area.
He said since Haryana also had an equal share in its construction, the name of the city, Panchkula, should also be added to its name. The deputy chief minister said he has sent a recommendation on behalf of the Haryana government to the Punjab government. He said the same request will also be sent to the Central government.
Dushyant said in the future, the Chandigarh airport will be a major airport of north India and it will witness progress along with fulfilling the needs of the people, hence all the differences related to its naming should end soon.
Both states have been exchanging war-of-words over the naming the airport on the martyr and as the airport is technically in Mohali, there had been reports that Haryana, which is a partner state in the airport, is not happy with Punjab’s demand to name the new airport as Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali.
Haryana had repeatedly said the airport could be named after Bhagat Singh but the Centre must ensure that the airport contains the word Chandigarh and not Mohali.
In his tweet about declaring the consensus on the issue, Mann mentioned the airport as Chandigarh airport.
-
Ambala | Murder accused lands in police net after 16 years
A murder accused and proclaimed offender carrying a ₹10,000 reward of on his head was arrested by the Ambala unit of the Special Task Force on Saturday. He had been absconding since 2006. The accused, Narender alias Nina alias Raju, a resident of Patiala was arrested from Alwar district of Rajasthan by a team led by inspector Deepender Singh. He was handed over to the Baldev Nagar police station for further probe, the STF said.
-
Punjab food department dismisses official who concealed Canadian PR
Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department has dismissed deputy director Rakesh Kumar Singla for wilfully concealing facts and negligence in discharge of official duty. Disclosing this here Saturday, the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said the abovesaid official violated the Punjab Civil Services Rules, 1970 by hiding the fact that he had acquired the Permanent Residency of Canada in 2006.
-
Guest column | Content overload clogging kids’ mind
Rivya and Gina, the mothers of Class 6 students are engaged in an animated discussion about the curriculum. “The sheer volume of content is overwhelming. There are way too many topics in the syllabus and every topic is to be learnt in detail. To add to the woes of the little ones, there are constant tests and additional homework too,” says Rivya.
-
Dera Bassi MC president arrested for casteist slurs against sanitation worker
Police on Saturday arrested Dera Bassi municipal council president Ranjit Singh Reddy and Congress councillor Asha Sharma's husband Bhupinder Sharma for allegedly assaulting a Dalit sanitation worker and hurling casteist remarks at him. Alleging false implication without any substantial proof, Congress leaders, led by party's Punjab president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, reached the Dera Bassi police station on Saturday night and staged a protest. The arrests came on the complaint of sanitation worker Sohan Lal.
-
Every weekend, Ashima, the mother of two girls aged eight and five, is dragged to high-end stores such as Zara and Mark and Spencer, where her daughters force her to purchase makeup, footwear, and earrings. These days kids refuse to hear 'no' from their parents. The other day when I visited the girls' section of the store, I found a small child throwing a tantrum as the bewildered parents stood helpless.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics