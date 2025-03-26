Menu Explore
Punjab: Haryana Chief Minister, speaker witness Punjab House proceedings

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 26, 2025 07:16 AM IST

Chandigarh

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan on Tuesday watched the proceedings in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha (HT Photo)
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan on Tuesday watched the proceedings in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha during question hour on day three of the budget session.

They were extended a warm welcome by Punjab speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, who presented a glass framed replica of Sri Harmandir Sahib and a ‘lohi’ each to Saini and Kalyan, according to an official release.

On this occasion, Punjab ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Ashwani Sharma of the BJP, and MLAs Kulwant Singh Pandori and Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra were also present.

