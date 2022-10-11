Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab, Haryana get rain, minimum temperature dips

Punjab, Haryana get rain, minimum temperature dips

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 11, 2022

Chandigarh, Ambala and Patiala see maximum rainfall in region due to active western disturbance; sky to clear by Thursday

A water-logged stretch of Zirakpur town adjoining Chandigarh recorded 42.6mm of rainfall, the highest in the region, on Tuesday. (Sant Arora/HT)
ByRajanbir Singh

After overnight rain, the mercury dipped across Punjab and Haryana with the meteorological department forecasting more showers on Wednesday and clear skies from Thursday.

The Chandigarh airport observatory recorded 42.6mm of rainfall, the highest in the region, according to the weather office.

In Haryana, Ambala was the wettest station with 42.4mm of rainfall followed by Hisar with 15mm and Fatehabad with 9.5mm of rainfall.

In Punjab, Patiala was the wettest station with 40.5mm of rain followed by Fatehgarh Sahib with 21.5mm and Ludhiana with 20.6mm of rainfall.

IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “A western disturbance is active in the region and a cyclonic distribution is also affecting the region. A good amount of rain was seen across the region due to it.”

He said that the sky is likely to clear from Thursday.

After the rain, the temperature fell across the region. The minimum temperature of Chandigarh went down from 22°Celsius on Monday to 18.6°C on Tuesday.

Across Haryana, the average minimum temperature fell by 0.4°C, while the coldest station was Hisar with a minimum temperature of 16.8°C.

The average minimum temperature fell by 2.1°C in Punjab but it’s still above normal by 1.9 degrees Celsius. The coldest stations in Punjab were Patiala and Gurdaspur, both with a minimum temperature of 18°C. The temperature is likely to stay on the lower side for a day.

