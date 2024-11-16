Punjab & Haryana high court calls for FIRs on noise pollution complaints

The Punjab and Haryana high court has said that police are bound to register criminal cases in noise pollution complaints. The Punjab & Haryana high court directed the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps on receiving noise pollution complaints. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The high court bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Anil Kshetarpal said that noise pollution is required to be monitored from micro to macro level by the executive authorities, including the district magistrates and superintendents of police.

The court directed the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps on receiving noise pollution complaints. It also said that in case of non-compliance, they should be personally held liable.

The order was passed while hearing two petitions, filed by Abhilaksh Sachdev and Karam Singh, on noise pollution violations and alleged inaction of authorities in different jurisdictions.

The court underlined that noise pollution is a cognisable offence under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and that authorities are duty-bound to register a criminal case upon a complaint made to them.