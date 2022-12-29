Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab, Haryana reel under intense cold amid fog

Punjab, Haryana reel under intense cold amid fog

chandigarh news
Updated on Dec 29, 2022 01:49 PM IST

Rupnagar coldest place in Punjab at 4.5 degrees Celsius, while Hisar in Haryana recorded low of 4.8 degrees Celsius

A devotee braving the chill to take a dip at Golden Temple in Amritsar on the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
A devotee braving the chill to take a dip at Golden Temple in Amritsar on the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
ByPress Trust of India

Haryana and Punjab reeled under intense cold with several areas recording the minimum temperature below 10 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Also read: Himachal gears up for New Year revellers, restaurants open 24x7

Fog enveloped many parts of both the states, reducing visibility in the morning.

Hisar was the coldest place in Haryana, recording a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius, while Rupnagar in Punjab recorded 4.5 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

In Haryana, Karnal registered a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius, Narnaul 6.4 degrees Celsius, Ambala 8.6 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 8.2 degrees Celsius and Rohtak 8.4 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 8.4 degrees, Patiala 8.1, Bathinda 6 and Mohali 8.4 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.2 degrees Celsius.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out