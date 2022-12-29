Punjab, Haryana reel under intense cold amid fog

Haryana and Punjab reeled under intense cold with several areas recording the minimum temperature below 10 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Fog enveloped many parts of both the states, reducing visibility in the morning.

Hisar was the coldest place in Haryana, recording a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius, while Rupnagar in Punjab recorded 4.5 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

In Haryana, Karnal registered a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius, Narnaul 6.4 degrees Celsius, Ambala 8.6 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 8.2 degrees Celsius and Rohtak 8.4 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 8.4 degrees, Patiala 8.1, Bathinda 6 and Mohali 8.4 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.2 degrees Celsius.