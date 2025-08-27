Punjab: HC dismisses interim bail plea of Gillco MD

The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed a plea seeking interim protection from arrest filed by Gillco MD and BJP leader Ranjit Singh Gill. Gillco Group managing director and BJP leader Ranjit Singh Gill (HT File)

While passing the order, the bench of justice Tribhuvan Dahiya observed that granting the relief sought would amount to giving him “blanket protection” from arrest without examining the material, if any, gathered by investigators. The court noted that in case he is nominated as an accused, he can approach the appropriate court for pre-arrest bail.

In his plea, Gill had requested a seven-day prior notice in the event of any police move to arrest him.

The Mohali-based developer, who previously served as general secretary of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), resigned from the party in July and joined the BJP on August 1. Hours after his induction into the BJP, the Punjab vigilance bureau conducted searches at his properties.

In his petition, Gill argued that he was being targeted due to his political affiliation. He alleged that he was pressured to join the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and when he refused, he was targeted out of political vendetta.

The state government denied the allegations of political victimisation, asserting that summons to join the probe were issued before he joined the BJP. The state also clarified that Gill has not been named as an accused in any FIR.

During the hearing, the government counsel informed the court that during investigation of the 2021 drugs case involving Bikram Singh Majithia, one Tara Singh Warraich, a former employee of the Majithia family’s company, gave a statement on July 17. He claimed that Gill is a close associate of Majithia and that a “significant amount of illicit money” was invested in the Gillco company. Based on this, Gill was summoned on August 4 to join the probe the following day. The searches at his premises were conducted using warrants obtained from a Mohali court.