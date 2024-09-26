Menu Explore
Thursday, Sep 26, 2024
Punjab: HC seeks fresh probe report on suicide outside Golden Temple

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 26, 2024 06:26 AM IST

The court has also directed UT administration’s counsel to seek instructions as to what steps have been taken to beef up the security of the judge, by the next hearing on September 27

Chandigarh

The high court bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Anil Kshetarpal was hearing a suo motu plea initiated on Tuesday after the incident had come to light. (HT File)
The high court bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Anil Kshetarpal was hearing a suo motu plea initiated on Tuesday after the incident had come to light. (HT File)

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought status report on probe into the September 22 incident, where a man reportedly took his life outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar from the pistol of an ASI, who was accompanying a judge to the shrine.

The high court bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Anil Kshetarpal was hearing a suo motu plea initiated on Tuesday after the incident had come to light.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav also attended the hearing through video-conferencing on Wednesday.

The court has also directed UT administration’s counsel to seek instructions as to what steps have been taken to beef up the security of the judge, by the next hearing on September 27.

According to reports, the ASI was accompanying a judge who had come to pay obeisance at the shrine. Suddenly, the man snatched the pistol of the officer and shot himself, killing him on the spot. Reports suggest that his identity has not been established yet, but police suspect him to be a migrant labourer.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
