Punjab health department appeals hospitals to gear up to treat mpox cases

The Punjab health department has instructed hospitals across the state to be vigilant and immediately isolate any suspected case of monkeypox (mpox) in response to the growing threat of the disease. Mpox is an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus with symptoms of skin rash accompanied by fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen lymph nodes. (HT File)

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the outbreak of the disease a public health emergency of international concern on August 14.

Mpox is an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus with symptoms of skin rash accompanied by fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen lymph nodes.

Human-to-human transmission of the disease occurs through close contact. The virus can persist on clothes, linen, towels and any contaminated surfaces touched by an infected person for some time.

Given the recent detection of mpox cases in neighboring Pakistan, the Punjab health department issued an advisory. “Hospitals are required to isolate suspected cases and ensure that all infection control practices are strictly followed. Suspected patients should be transferred to the designated isolation facilities and laboratory samples should (immediately) be sent to approved laboratories for testing,” reads the advisory.

Dr Hitinder Kaur, director of the state health department, said: “We have directed our health professions to update themselves about the disease. Besides, hospitals have already been directed to isolate the suspected patients of monkeypox to prevent its spread. As of now, no such case has been reported.”

In the backdrop of potential carriers of the virus from abroad, the director added that they have earmarked 15 beds each at Dr B. R. Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) in Mohali and Government Medical College in Amritsar.

“Health teams at Mohali and Amritsar airports are screening international passengers particularly coming from affected countries. The teams have been asked to isolate suspected cases and inform the department,” the director added.