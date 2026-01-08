Punjab health dept curbs arrear payout, medical staff resent move

The Punjab health department has directed all drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs) across the state not to release arrears to employees and officers during financial year 2025-26 without obtaining prior sanction from higher authority, triggering huge resentment among staff. Healthcare employees have warned that continued delay in releasing arrears could impact morale and efficiency in government health institutions. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to official instructions, the department has already cautioned DDOs that if the release of arrears leads to any disruption in the disbursal of regular monthly salaries, the responsibility will rest solely with the DDOs concerned.

The directive has already been communicated to all civil surgeons in Punjab.

The order has sparked widespread anger among doctors and healthcare staff, many of whom have been waiting for their pending arrears for months.

Doctors and employees have termed the move “arbitrary” and demanded its immediate withdrawal, arguing that arrears are a legitimate entitlement and cannot be withheld indefinitely.

A medical officer from the health department, who has yet to receive his arrears, expressed frustration over the government’s priorities. “Crores are being spent on advertisements by the state government, but they claim they do not have funds to release our arrears,” he said, requesting anonymity.

The decision has also drawn sharp criticism from the Punjab Civil Medical Service Association (PCMSA). Opposing the move, PCMSA said the order had demoralised doctors who had been working under immense pressure, especially in government hospitals.

Dr Akhil Sarin, state president of PCMSA, said the association strongly condemned the decision. “We strongly urge the government to resolve this issue at the earliest and ensure timely disbursal of all due arrears.”

Healthcare employees have warned that continued delay in releasing arrears could impact morale and efficiency in government health institutions.