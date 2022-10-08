Punjab housing department decentralises powers to give approvals

The Punjab Government has simplified procedures to enable speedy clearances of change of land use certificates, completion certificates, layout and building plans. This has been done by decentralising regulatory approvals that empower urban development authorities, to grant permissions.

Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister, Aman Arora said that this decision will go a long way for quick disposal of cases within stipulated time frame as the H&UD department has delegated powers at the local level for granting regulatory approvals. He said the move will empower urban development authorities in Mohali, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Patiala and Bathinda as regulatory approvals will be granted at their own level and these authorities are headed by Chief Administrators (CAs). Now, CAs can grant licenses to all categories of colonies, said Principal Secretary Housing, Ajoy Kumar Sinha, while adding that a committee under CA of the concerned authority will grant approval for layout plans for residential,industrial,commercial colony, mega projects and industrial parks (including extensions of existing projects).

The committee has also been empowered to grant building plan approval for all stand-alone projects other than industries above 15 acres, all allotted,auctioned chunk sites above one acre including industry and chunk sites within approved private projects above one acre. A committee under Additional Chief Administrator (ACA) of concerned Authority would have power to grant building plan approvals for all allotted, auctioned chunk sites up to one acre including industry and all other plots up to one acre in urban estates, approved projects of H&UD, he added.