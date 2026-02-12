Punjab ignored in last 10 Union budgets: Harsimrat Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday called out the systematic exclusion of Punjab in the last ten union budgets, adding that the budget for 2026-27 did not provide any measure to accelerate the state’s economy. Speaking on the budget in Parliament, the Bathinda MP said even though Punjab had contributed water, land, labour and youth to India yet it faced economic decline, farmer distress, flood devastation and youth and drug crisis.

“None of the challenges, either agriculture and farmer distress or funds for flood relief, youth employment and industry rejuvenation, have been addressed,” she added.

She demanded release of flood compensation to farmers, making MSP a legal guarantee, encouraging the industrial sector by establishing an industrial corridor with special focus on leather, sports and textile industry, giving the state a package to revive its economy, creation of a drug rehabilitation fund and creating a tourism circuit.

Asserting that the slogan “Sabka Vikas” remained an empty slogan as far as Punjab was concerned, Harsimrat said Punjab’s growth was declining rapidly and its share in the national GSDP and even its debt to GDP ratio had declined drastically.

Speaking about the agriculture sector in Punjab, she said the sector was facing an unprecedented crisis due to debt and suicides and the trade deal with the United States was also expected to affect farmers.