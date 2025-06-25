Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Punjab illegal cracker unit blast: NGT seeks response from CPCB

ByPress Trust of India
Jun 25, 2025 05:16 PM IST

After taking note of explosion in illegal factory that claimed five lives at Singhewala village in Muktsar last month, tribunal impleads Punjab State Pollution Control as party, posts hearing on August 4.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought replies from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and others regarding an explosion in an illegal cracker factory at Singhewala village in Punjab’s Muktsar district last month that left five people dead and 29 injured.

Investigators at the site of the explosion at Singhewala village in Punjab’s Muktsar district on May 30. The explosion left five people dead and 29 injured. (HT file photo)
Investigators at the site of the explosion at Singhewala village in Punjab’s Muktsar district on May 30. The explosion left five people dead and 29 injured. (HT file photo)

The NGT had taken a suo motu note of news reports on the May 30 blast at the unauthorised cracker unit

In an order dated June 5, a bench of judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel said, “According to the news item, it is alleged that the factory operator managed to buy a huge volume of explosives and other material used in producing firecrackers without permission, and that even after 10 hours of the explosion, the smell of potash emanated from the debris.”

The bench said that the incident attracted provisions of the Public Liability Insurance Act, the Environment (Protection) Act, Manufacture, Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemical Rules, Chemical Accidents (Emergency Planning, Preparedness and Response) Rules, Explosives Act, Explosive Substances Act and Explosives Rules.

The tribunal impleaded as parties or respondents the CPCB, Punjab State Pollution Control Board, the Chandigarh regional office of the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change and the district magistrate or deputy commissioner concerned.

“Let a notice be issued to the respondents for filing their response/reply,” the tribunal said, posting the hearing on August 4.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab illegal cracker unit blast: NGT seeks response from CPCB
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On