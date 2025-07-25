Punjab: Illegal de-addiction rehab centre running on suspended licence sealed in Dhuri

An illegal private de-addiction and rehab centre running in Dhuri on a suspended licence was sealed, authorities said on Thursday. Station house officer Jasvir Singh stated that the police received a complaint about the centre operating illegally. (HT)

Dr Ishan, medical officer and psychiatrist at the civil hospital, Sangrur, said that the private centre was sealed on Wednesday following a raid.

“The centre was found to be running illegally, on a licence that was suspended by the health department in June 2023. The action was taken after a complaint was received from human rights organisations alleging that patients at the centre were being beaten up,” the doctor said.

A committee, including the tehsildar, SHO, drug inspector, district social security officer, and a psychiatrist, was formed to investigate the complaint.

“On Wednesday afternoon, a joint raid by the health and police departments was conducted. At the time of the raid, 19 patients were admitted to the centre. Of these, 13 were sent home with their families. The remaining patients were transferred to the de-addiction centre in Ghabdan,” the doctor added.

Drug inspector Naresh Kumar said that no medicines under narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances were found at the centre. “Families taking patients home were provided with necessary medicines,” he said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Jasvir Singh stated that the police received a complaint about the centre operating illegally. “No illicit drugs were found on the premises of the centre. No First Information Report (FIR) has been registered as no individual filed a complaint that they were forcibly held,” the SHO said.