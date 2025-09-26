Punjab: IT giant Infosys to set up campus in Mohali, generate 2,500 new jobs

IT giant Infosys Limited will invest ₹300 crore to set up a new campus in Mohali, Punjab industry minister Sanjeev Arora said on Thursday. The campus will come up on 30 acres in IT City, Mohali. IT giant Infosys Limited will invest ₹300 crore to set up a new campus on 30 acres in IT City, Mohali. (REUTERS)

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Arora said, “In the first phase, a total of 3 lakh square feet of the area will be constructed. We expect to complete it in three years from the date of obtaining all necessary approvals. This will generate 2,500 new jobs in the city.” In the next phase, 4.8 lakh square feet area will be developed, the minister added.

The campus was to be set up nearly a decade ago when former Punjab deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal laid the foundation stone at IT City, Mohali, in February 2014, in presence of founder and executive chairman of Infosys NR Narayana Murthy. But the construction could not take off.

The IT major, however, has had a centre in Mohali since 2017. Sameer Goel, the head of its Mohali centre, said the company has received good support from the state government. “We have been in this region for quite some time. We are happy that we are expanding our presence in the region,” Goel said.