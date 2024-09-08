Punjab: Jalandhar girl dragged by bike-borne snatchers

An 18-year-old girl was dragged for around 200 metres when she tried to fend off three motorcycle-borne snatchers who fled with her mobile phone in Jalandhar district, the police said on Sunday. The snatchers managed to take the girl’s mobile phone away. (HT File)

Lakshmi suffered injuries in the incident that took place in the Green Model Town area of Jalandhar on Friday. The woman was near her house when three unidentified men came on a motorcycle and tried to snatch her mobile phone. When she resisted, she was dragged behind the motorcycle for about 150 to 200 metres, said the police.

The snatchers managed to take the mobile phone away. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area. A police official said a case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused.