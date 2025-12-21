Punjab: Jalandhar murder: Contract killers eliminated scrap dealer at NRI’s behest: Police

A day after a 33-year-old scrap shop owner was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jalandhar’s Shahkot, a US-based NRI was booked for hiring contract killers to eliminate the victim, police said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Jagpreet Singh alias Jaggi, a native of Rajewal village in Shahkot sub-division. Deceased Sandeep Hans was shot point blank in his shop on Friday evening. Police are reviewing CCTV footage to gather information regarding the accused. (HT File)

Balwinder Singh, SHO of the Shahkot police station, said a probe revealed that Jagpreet had been threatening Sandeep after he married his (Jagpreet’s) former female friend Kajal (as mentioned in the FIR) on November 6. “In his statement, Surinderpal, younger brother of the deceased, told police that Sandeep was receiving multiple calls from US-based Jagpreet who wanted Sandeep to sever all ties with Kajal,” the SHO said.

The investigating teams have gathered vital clues about the contract killers, the SHO added. “During investigation, it was also found that Jagpreet was pressuring Kajal not to marry Sandeep,” police said.

Sections 103 (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Arms Act have been slapped on Jagpreet and other unidentified persons.

According to the police, eyewitnesses informed that the masked men came on the pretext of purchasing old parts of a car. After their conversation, the accused were following the victim when they committed the crime and managed to flee.

Police said Sandeep got divorced from his first wife three months ago with whom he had two children. “We have collected CCTV footage from nearby areas to gather information regarding the accused,” the police added.