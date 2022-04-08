Punjab labourer shot at in yet another targeted attack in Kashmir’s Pulwama
A migrant labourer from Punjab was injured after he was shot at by suspected terrorists in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday, police said. “Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired upon a labourer identified as Sonu Sharma son of Banarasi Das, a resident of Pathankot,” a police spokesperson said.
“In this terror incident, he (Sonu) received gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to nearby hospital where his condition is stated to be stable, “ the spokesperson added. A case has already been registered in this regard, the spokesperson said. ”The investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime,” the spokesperson added.
Kashmir has been witnessing a spate of terrorist attacks against migrant workers. This is the third attack on non-locals in five days in Pulwama. On Monday, militants opened fire at two non-local labourers in the district. The injured duo, Patlashwar Kumar and Thaugh Chowdary, hails from Bihar.
On Sunday, two migrant labourers were also injured after they were shot at by terrorists in Pulwama. On March 21, a labourer from Bihar, Bisujeet Kumar, was shot at by terrorists in Pulwama. On March 17, Mohammad Akram, a carpenter from UP’s Bijnor district, was shot at by terrorists in Pulwama district.
-
Drug overdose claims another life in Ludhiana
A cattle trader died of suspected drug overdose in Bahlolpur village of Machhiwara and Balbir's body was found in front of a dera run by a transgender, police said on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Balbir Singh, 34, of Shatabgarh village. It is the second death due to suspected drug overdose in the past three days. In the evening, they found Balbir Singh lying unconscious in front of the dera of Renu Mahant.
-
Akansh Sen murder: HC dismisses plea for CBI probe
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking transfer of the probe into the 2017 murder of a relative of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, Akansh Sen, to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The plea was from Ramanjit Kaur, whose son Balraj Singh Randhawa is an accused in the case and a proclaimed offender. She had approached the high court in 2017.
-
Ludhiana mayor, MC chief for strict action against forest department for ‘damaging’ waterfront project
The Ludhiana municipal corporation and the district forest department have come to loggerheads after the latter demolished the seating area, walking and cycle tracks built within one-metre radius of trees at the Sidhwan Canal waterfront project (phase 1) in Sarabha Nagar on Wednesday. “The walking and cycle tracks have been damaged at multiple points and this has resulted in loss to the public property,” he added.
-
2 held for theft at Hallomajra house, stealing vehicles
Police arrested two men for allegedly lifting two motorcycles and stealing valuables after breaking into a house in Hallo Majra. The accused, identified as Vikas, 24, of Naya Gaon, and Govinda, 20, of Dhanas, were arrested following a tip off. Police recovered two motorcycles and other stolen articles from their possession. The two arrested have previously been arrested in four cases of burglary, snatching, robbery and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
-
Ambala ex-councillor, son held for attacking police team during raid
Police on Wednesday arrested former Ambala Sadar municipal council independent councillor Rajesh Kumar, 44, and his son Prince, 26, for allegedly attacking a police team conducting a raid at their residence in Cantonment's Deha Colony. Police said following the duo's arrest, the team also seized commercial quantities of drugs from a godown owned by the ex-councillor.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics