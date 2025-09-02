Punjab: Landslide blocks Una road in Hoshiarpur

A landslide struck the Hoshiarpur-Una road near Chak Sadu amid heavy rainfall, leading to its closure on Monday. Later in the day, a portion of the road was cleared, allowing only two-wheelers to pass through it, officials said. The district saw moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day. A road caved in Hoshiarpur's Nangal Khilarian village due to heavy rain on Monday. (Harpreet Kaur/HT Photo)

Farmers in several villages, including Rara, Abdullapur, Mehtabpur, Haler and Salempur, said their paddy and vegetable crops suffered 100% damage amid the floods. Several areas in Tanda, Mukerian and Mahilpur remained submerged. A road in Nangal Khilarian village caved in at multiple places, snapping connectivity to Jaijon and other villages.

Residents also said the damage this time is much higher than that in 2023. Heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh has flooded the downstream choes which flow across the district.

In New Dashmesh Nagar, an outsourced PSPCL employee was electrocuted to death while repairing a transformer amid heavy rainfall. The deceased, Maninder Singh, 25, hailed from Bhagowal village. He was reportedly without any safety equipment. He was taken to the civil hospital where he was declared dead.

Deputy chief engineer Jaswinder Singh Virdi said it was a matter of investigation as the electricity supply to the transformer had been snapped before the repair. MP Raj Kumar said seven persons had lost their lives in the district due to rains and flood. He said the government would provide ₹4 lakh each of the affected families as relief.

Vast swathes of land in the district have been submerged under floodwaters.