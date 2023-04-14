Cheema launches state intel unit, chairs excise dept review meet

Finance and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday launched the State Intelligence and Preventive Unit (SIPU), and GST prime, an analytical tool for state GST officers to analyse and monitor the tax collection and compliance in their jurisdiction. Finance and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday launched the State Intelligence and Preventive Unit (SIPU), and GST prime, an analytical tool for state GST officers to analyse and monitor the tax collection and compliance in their jurisdiction.

At the launch event here, Cheema said the existing mobile wings of the taxation department in Amritsar, Bathinda, Fazilka, Shambu in Patiala, Ludhiana and Jalandhar have been now converted to SIPUs, besides creating three new SIPUs. “The three new SIPUs will be at Madhopur in Pathankot, Mohali and a central unit at the head office in Patiala. These will work directly in coordination with the Tax Intelligence Unit, Patiala,” he said.

Highlighting the key features of GST prime, the finance minister said the portal would result in better tax monitoring by tax officials and enhanced compliance by the taxpayers. “The system caters to the requirements of field-level offices and enforcement and intelligence offices to identify the defaulters and tax evaders. It acts as an interface between GST common portal and e-way bill systems and tax administrators,” he said.

Cheema, who also chaired the monthly review meeting of the excise department, said the department had fixed the minimum and maximum rate of beer in order to keep the rates within reasonable limits. He said the minimum and maximum retail sale price of pints and cans of the beer would be proportionately fixed in relation to the minimum and maximum retail sale price of their quarts.

He said in the excise policy 2023-24, clause 28 has been inserted, whereby, in order to keep the rates of beer within reasonable limits, the power to decide the minimum and maximum retail price of beer to be sold at L-2/L-14A retail vends and standalone vends, has been given to the government. “This step has been taken to check exorbitant prices of the beer,” he said.