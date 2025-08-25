Punjab: Leaders detained at BJP’s outreach camps across state

The Punjab BJP on Sunday stated that police detained several party leaders and workers in a crackdown and forcibly stopped its “public welfare camps” aimed at creating awareness about central government’s schemes. Police detained several BJP leaders and workers in a crackdown and forcibly stopped its “public welfare camps. (HT photo)

BJP’s state working president Ashwani Sharma said, “After promising health, education and employment, the AAP government is now blocking information about central schemes from reaching the people, exposing its anti-common man agenda.” The state BJP had planned awareness camps in Rupnagar, Mohali, Mansa, Hoshiarpur, Patiala, Fazilka, Muktsar and Pathankot.

In Muktsar, district president Satish Asija and senior leader Rajesh Pathela were detained before they could hold a camp in Lakkarwala village in the Malout assembly segment. In Mansa, Goma Ram, head of the party’s district unit, and his deputy Amrinder Datewas were taken into custody as BJP leaders and workers were prevented from holding such camps in rural areas. The detainees were later released.

Punjab BJP’s general secretary Dyal Singh Sodhi said no camp was held in Bathinda but it would be organised soon on the directions of the party high command. Sodhi termed the police action against the BJP leaders as a “murder of democracy.”

A camp in Balluana of Abohar in Fazilka district was organised at the residence of party leader Vandana Sangwal in Amar Pura village in which Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar, former minister Surjit Kumar Jyani and BJP district president Kaka Kamboj were present. A police team, led by DSP Tejinderpal Singh, shut down the camp. Sandeep Jakhar said the BJP wanted the central government’s welfare schemes to reach the people. “But the state government has been creating hurdles,” he said.

“The police should focus on controlling crime and drug networks instead of acting like puppets of the Delhi government,” Jakhar remarked. In a press release later, the party claimed Sandeep Jakhar, Jyani, Sangwal and Kamboj along with others were detained.

It Dasuya constituency’s Haler village, police confiscated laptops from a campsite, prompting protests by former state BJP president and ex-MP Shwait Malik, MLA Jangi Lal Mahajan and others.

Similarly, in Amargarh constituency’s Manak Majra village, BJP state general secretary Anil Sareen was detained with other leaders. In Mohali’s Mullapur village, state vice president Dr Subhash Sharma was arrested with party workers at the Punjab–Chandigarh border and taken to the Derabassi police station.

The party stated that similar incidents were reported from Rupnagar, Barnala, and Patiala districts. “We have vowed to continue our outreach initiative despite the high-handedness of the Punjab government,” the party stated.

The BJP and the state government have been at loggerheads over the party’s outreach camps as the AAP government has claimed that certain private operators, allegedly on behalf of the BJP, are illegally collecting personal data of local residents in the name of government schemes.