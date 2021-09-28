Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 38 more Covid cases, one death
Of the fresh cases in Punjab, Jalandhar reported nine cases, followed by five in Amritsar and four in Fazilka.
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 01:05 AM IST

Punjab on Monday reported 38 fresh coronavirus cases that took the infection tally to 6,01,538, according to a medical bulletin.

A Covid-related death was reported from Faridkot district and the toll went up to 16,507.

The number of active cases stood at 284.

Thirty-five people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,84,747, according to the bulletin.

