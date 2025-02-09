Punjab LoP Partap Bajwa predicts vertical split in AAP post Delhi debacle

Punjab leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa has predicted a vertical split in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) following its defeat in the Delhi assembly elections. Punjab leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa said chief minister Bhagwant Mann may follow the path of Maharashtra’s Eknath Shinde. (HT File)

He said chief minister Bhagwant Mann may follow the path of Maharashtra’s Eknath Shinde.

“Now, the AAP Delhi leadership will tighten its control on Punjab, and CM Mann will not tolerate it. A leadership battle will ensue in the AAP over controlling the government in Punjab, and this will lead to a split,” said Bajwa.

Bajwa claimed that over 30 AAP legislators are in touch with the Congress and ready to switch sides.

“AAP MLAs have been in touch with me for a long time as after Delhi debacle they know they are not coming back. The Punjab leadership is already at odds with Delhi, which is running the show in Punjab. A vertical split is on cards,” said Bajwa.

“There is a battle between Punjab AAP and Delhi AAP. Bhagwant Mann is in touch with the Ministry of home affairs. Mann will play the role of Eknath Shinde in the AAP split,” he said.

Bajwa pointed to the recent remarks by Punjab AAP president Aman Arora that it was “not necessary” for Punjab to have a Sikh as chief minister, saying that it’s a bid to set narrative to bring Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab.

He said Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and others, have lost the Delhi assembly seats due to corruption, non-performance and sheer arrogance.

When asked by a group of mediapersons about Congress’ performance in Delhi, Bajwa said his party will have to work harder to regain its lost political ground.

Bajwa said Kejriwal even tried to create chinks within the INDIA bloc by fielding his candidates in Gujarat and Haryana assembly polls.

“This is one reason the Punjab Congress never wanted to have a seat-sharing arrangement with the AAP during Lok Sabha polls in 2024,” he said.