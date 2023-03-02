Punjab: Man arrested for desecrating copy of religious book in Phagwara

A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly desecrating a copy of a religious book in Phagwara on Wednesday night. Police said the accused, a migrant from Uttar Pradesh who works as a vegetable vendor, was arrested after a complaint that he was using the religious book as his personal diary. (Representational photo)

Deputy superintendent of police Jaspreet Singh said Shankar Kumar, a migrant from Uttar Pradesh who works as a vegetable vendor, was arrested after the police received a complaint that the accused used the religious book as his personal diary in which he had written phone numbers and addresses of his relatives.

“The matter came to light when he went to get his phone recharged and showed the book to the shopkeeper to note down the number. The shopkeeper informed the police,” the DSP said.

The accused told the police that he did not know it was the copy of a religious book.

A case was registered under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class) of the Indian Penal Code.